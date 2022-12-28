Bride-groom’s romantic dance goes wrong as they fall; netizens say ‘fallen in love’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bride-groom’s romantic dance goes wrong as they fall

In India, the wedding season is in full swing, and the vibe is festive. Wedding videos and photos are all over social media. The bride and groom are sharing pictures from their extravagant photo shoots, which are now trendy. While we're on the subject, let's take a look at a video that is going viral on the internet. A video of a groom stumbling over his bride's lehenga and falling to the ground during their wedding photo shoot is doing the rounds online.

The viral video shows the bride and groom dressed beautifully in traditional wedding attire. The duo is seen performing a romantic dance and what appears to be a photoshoot. From nowhere, the groom stumbled on the bride's heavy lehenga and lost his balance, falling to the ground with her.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Netizens flocked to the comment section and took hilarious jabs at the video. One user wrote, "Definitely "fallen" in love." Another user commented, "Single logo ke saath ye hota rahta hai, experience nahi hota hai na (Such happens with single people as they are not experienced)." A third user wrote, "Bhai, ye to aapke pyar me gir gyi bhai (Brother, she fell in your love)."

After being shared online, the video received over 14 million views and prompted several responses from Instagram users.

Earlier, in another incident, a woman barely escaped drowning when she slipped into a water-filled quarry during a pre-wedding photoshoot in Kerala's Kollam district. The woman was standing on the edge of the cliff when she suddenly fell into the water body. The soon-to-be groom immediately took action and jumped into the water body from a height of roughly 50 feet. Authorities rescued the couple as onlookers called for help.

