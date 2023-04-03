Bride demands to marry lover right after wedding, says 'Do Shaadi Karenge'. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bride demands to marry lover

Trending News: A video of a newlywed bride causing a scene at a police station has gone viral on social media, with the woman demanding permission to marry her lover right after her wedding. In the video, the distressed bride, still dressed in a red lehenga, can be seen screaming, "Do shaadi karenge, do shaadi karenge (I will marry twice)," while sending a bunch of papers flying in a fit of rage. The woman tries to hit her husband and doesn’t budge from her demand. She even tries to push away a cop, who walks away. Then, another lady cop holds her and escorts her away.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user '@DeepikaBhardwaj' and has received over 80k views and 1,600 likes. The incident has left the internet divided, with some theorizing that the woman might have been forced to marry someone else, while others have condemned her behaviour.

The video has sparked a conversation about arranged marriages, societal pressure, and the rights of women in relationships. While some argue that forcing someone to marry against their will is wrong and can lead to ruin for all parties involved, others believe that marriage is a sacred institution and should not be taken lightly.

Watch the viral video of bride demanding to marry lover after getting married here:

Arranged marriages are still prevalent in many cultures, and while they can work out well for some couples, others may feel pressured or coerced into entering into a marriage they do not want. It is important to recognize that everyone has the right to make their own choices when it comes to their relationships and their lives. Furthermore, mental health is an essential aspect of overall well-being, and it is crucial to provide support and resources to those who are struggling.

