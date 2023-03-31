Watch: Bride burns her face while posing with firecracker gun, netizens shocked

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bride burns her face while posing with firecracker gun

Trending News: A wedding is supposed to be a day of joy and celebration, a day that marks the union of two souls in love. However, it seems that in recent times, weddings have become more about grandeur and showmanship, with people going to great lengths to make their special day memorable. Unfortunately, this often involves dangerous stunts that can have disastrous consequences.

The latest incident to make headlines comes from Maharashtra, where a bride was left with severe burns after a stunt involving sparkle guns went horribly wrong. As the bride and groom posed for photos, they held the guns in their hands, ready to add some sparkle to the occasion. However, as soon as they fired the guns, one of them exploded, sending sparks flying in all directions. Tragically, the bride was hit in the face, and her even dress caught fire momentarily.

In the now-viral video of the incident, the bride can be seen panicking as she tries to put out the flames. It's a heart-wrenching sight, one that highlights the dangers of taking unnecessary risks at weddings. The incident has sparked a wave of shock and horror on social media, with many people expressing their concern and fear for their own safety while using fireworks and such props on their weddings. "I hope she's ok. This is such a sad thing," a user commented. "Dar lag Gaya dekhke," another wrote. "Sh!t yrr..chehra jal gya inka," a third added.

Watch the viral video of bride accidentally burning her face while posing with firecracker gun:

