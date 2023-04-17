Bride and groom set stage on fire with dance on Rangi Saari. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bride and groom dance to Rangi Saari

Trending News: Indian weddings are famous for their vibrant colours, mouth-watering food, and energetic dancing. Weddings in India are a grand affair where family and friends come together to celebrate the union of two individuals. Dancing is an essential part of Indian weddings, and people put in a lot of effort to make sure it is memorable. Whether it's bhangra dance on dhol beats or modern-day Bollywood numbers, people go all out to showcase their moves and entertain the guests.

Recently, a video of a bride and groom dancing at their wedding has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared on Instagram by @weddingz.in, shows the couple performing a lively dance to the song ‘Rangi Saari’ by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth. The bride and groom's energy and enthusiasm have left people in awe, and the video has gone viral on social media.

The video has been viewed over 1 million times and has garnered over 67k likes and numerous comments since being posted on March 27. The couple's impromptu performance has become a hit among netizens, and people are praising their chemistry and energy. Netizens have expressed their love for the couple's performance and have left comments such as "I want this in my life," "Beautiful," and "This is so adorable! Love the dance, love their energy. Would 100% do it when I am about to get married. Super cute."

Watch the viral video of bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari here:

