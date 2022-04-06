Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARTHUR O URSO Brazil model who 'celebrated free love' faces divorce from 1 of his 9 wives, desires to get married twice more

Highlights Brazilian model named Arthur O Urso married 8 women when he was already married to his first wife

After two years of bliss, one of them is considering a divorce

Urso has 50,000 followers on Insta where he keeps on sharing pictures of his unconventional relation

A Brazilian model named Arthur O Urso who happens to be the husband of nine women is now sad as he is facing divorce from one of them. He married to eight of them some time ago when he was already married to his first wife Luana Kazaki. At that time, he claimed that the reason for doing the same was to "celebrate free love" and "protest against monogamy." Well, after two years of bliss, one of them is considering a divorce. The model while speaking to news agency Jam Press said that he is "sad and surprised" by the woman's decision. According to the reports, the reason why she wants to divorce him is that she "misses monogamy."

Urso added, "She wanted to have me all to herself. It didn't make sense - we have to share. I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse."

Further, he said, "My other wives think that Agatha’s attitude was wrong and that she accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings. I know I’ve lost a wife, but I’m not going to replace her at the moment."

For those unversed, Urso has 50,000 followers on his Instagram where he keeps on sharing pictures of his unconventional relationship.

Urso also expressed his desire to have 10 wives as he said, "I have a dream – my wish has always been to have 10 wives. I only have one daughter, but I want to have [a child] with each one of my wives. The love I feel for each of them is the same. I think it would be unfair to only have children with one or two of them."

Urso's marriage with nine women took place in Sao Paolo and is not legally binding because polygamy is illegal in Brazil.