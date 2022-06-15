Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Fans go gaga over Brahmastra trailer; call Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Big B starrer a 'visual spectacle'

Brahmastra Trailer: Wednesday morning came as a surprise for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans as the makers of the much-awaited trilogy released the trailer. The trailer takes one on a magical journey and boasts of a larger-than-life film. Brahmastra is a new original universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales from Indian history but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. For the past few days, the talks about the Brahmastra trailer have been doing rounds on the internet and soon after it was released today, Twitter got filled with reactions from not just celebs but also fans.

While many said that the trailer was a one-of-a-kind experience, others praised the VFX of the film and the director Ayan Mukerji for depicting something like that on screen. Many praised Ranbir and Alia's chemistry while there were others who hailed Nagarjuna's appearance on the screen.

Here's looking at how Twitter got filled with reactions from the fans:

Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva is one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film has a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Brahmastra- the Trilogy, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.