Watch: Boy escapes unscathed after being hit by harvester, netizens call it miracle

Trending News: Miracles can happen when we least expect them. One such event was caught on camera and has been making waves online. A nail-biting video from China is circulating the internet showing a young boy miraculously escaping death. The incident happened in 2016 in Bozhou, Anhui province, and was recently rediscovered, garnering widespread attention.

The footage captured on CCTV shows the child helping his father dry grain on one side of a busy street before deciding to visit his mother on the other side. As he moves towards his mother, he fails to see an approaching combine harvester due to a large parked truck. The harvester hits the boy with its sharp pincers, but miraculously, the boy comes out unscathed. The vehicle's wheels miss him, and the pincers narrowly miss his head, allowing him to escape serious injury.

The boy's parents, who were nearby, rush to rescue him as he tumbles under the agricultural vehicle. The video then shows the boy getting up on his own, and his parents embracing him with relief. All three are seen embracing each other, with the boy bursting into tears as the video ends. Local media reports state that although the boy sustained serious injuries, they were not life-threatening.

Watch the viral video of boy miraculously escaping after being hit by harvester here:

