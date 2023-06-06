Boy brings pads and ice cream for classmate on her period, wins hearts online

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Boy's Act of Kindness with Pad and Ice Cream Goes Viral

Trending News: Unexpectedly getting your period without any sanitary napkins available can be a challenging situation for many women. A Twitter user named Ayushka shared her experience when she found herself in such a predicament while at her training institute. Luckily, a kind-hearted boy sitting next to her came to her rescue.

A Surprising Act of Kindness

Ayushka mentioned that the boy noticed her discomfort and offered to help. Desperate for a solution, she asked if he knew of any nearby medical stores. Instead of simply providing directions, the boy went the extra mile. During their break, he accompanied her to the store and even bought her some ice cream. Ayushka couldn't help but express her gratitude, stating that she was overwhelmed by the kindness shown by the people in the city.

Boy’s Kindness Wins Internet

Ayushka's post went viral on Twitter, with over one million views. Many women expressed their admiration for the boy's kind gesture. They emphasized how important it is for more men to be aware of the challenges women face and commended the boy for his empathy. Others praised his kindness and called for more individuals like him in the world.

A user wrote, “This is so good to read. I am glad to see how the world is changing for the better.” Another commented, “Good people always prevail everywhere, the only thing is to recognize them.” A third added, “I think the only benefit of social media evolution is that more men are getting aware of the problems women face. Kudos to the guy who helped you.” “God bless the young boy. We need his tribe to grow further,” a fourth expressed.

In response to Ayushka's story, some Twitter users raised awareness about the importance of having sanitary napkins readily available in ladies' rooms, institutions, cafes, and restaurants. They highlighted the necessity of ensuring easy access to menstrual hygiene products for women everywhere.

