Bowl of Maggie freezes at -17 degrees Celsius in Canada, internet amazed | WATCH An Instagram user shared a video wherein a bowl of Maggi freezes when kept outside in Canada. Watch the video here.

Canada often witnesses harsh winters with temperatures dipping to as low as -30 degrees Celsius. An Indian woman in Toronto, Canada takes the frozen Maggie challenge. In the experiment, she kept a bowl of freshly cooked Maggie in her balcony where the temperature was -17 degrees Celsius. The results have shocked the internet and the video has gone viral.

An Instagram user with the username 'indianbloggerincanada' shared the video which has garnered more than 18 million views. In the video, she can seen setting the fresh bowl of Maggie in the balcony. She says, "It’s minus 17 today. I’m taking the time for this because it’s fun. Let’s see if it works."

After setting the bowl, she goes inside and comes back after a few minutes only to see the Maggie frozen mid-air. The instant noodles can be seen frozen while being suspended in the air.

The caption of the video reads, "I never thought it actually will work."

Several users commented on the video. One of them wrote, "This is the only time Maggi is taking more than two minutes to be ready!" Another commented, "No way! This looks straight out of a sci-fi movie."

A third user commented, "This is insane! I’ve never seen food freeze like this."

Some users also took a jibe at the clothes she was wearing in the intense cold weather. One wrote, "Ini Thank me ITNE GARM kapde kaise??"

Another wrote, "You live in Canada and you don't know how to dress up when its -17? Lol Event Canadians don't dress up like that when its -17."

One user commented, "Everything aside, don't you feel cold."

