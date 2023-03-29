Bougainvillea blooms on Delhi streets, Twitter user shares pics of city full of pink flowers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bougainvillea (File pic)

Trending News: Bougainvillea is a beautiful flowering plant that adds to the charm of any city during the spring season. In India, it is a common sight to see streets and roads covered in soft pink bougainvillea flowers. Native to South America, bougainvillea is a genus of 18 flowering plants that belong to the Nyctaginaceae family. The plant is known for its woody vines with a scrambling habit and brightly coloured bracts that surround clusters of small white flowers.

In recent times, many Delhiites have taken to social media platforms such as Twitter to share images and videos of the beautiful pink flowers blooming on the streets in the spring season. One Twitter user was amazed at how bougainvilleas have claimed their space in Delhi and termed them an incredible show stopper. Another user shared an image of a 92-year-old bougainvillea bonsai blooming in Delhi's spring.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures of bougainvillea flowers shared by Delhiites here:

Similarly, in Bangalore, the city is carpeted with cherry blossom during the fall of spring, thanks to the presence of Tabebuia Roses trees in the area. The trees begin to bloom and spread their pink love, making it a magical natural phenomenon.

