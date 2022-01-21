Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BMC BMC references Deepika Padukone's 'Gehraiyaan' trailer to urge people to dispose of waste properly

The trailer of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhaiya Karwa's 'Gehraiyaan' which released Thursday has stirred up interest on social media with users flooding Twitter and Instagram with hilarious memes and meaningful posts. Even the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai shared a scene from the 'Gehraiyaan' trailer on its official Instagram handle to remind Mumbaikars to dispose of waste wisely. The particular scene features Deepika schooling Dhairya for not throwing the garbage properly.

Sharing the short clip, the civic body wrote, "Understand the 'Geheraiyaan' of the situation and dispose waste wisely. Be the better half please." BMC's post left social media users in splits. "Hahahaha. The best," a netizen commented. "Hilarious," another one wrote.

'Gehraiyaan' looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of one's life path. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis of the trailer reads: Alisha Khanna, 30, ambitious, now finds herself at a crossroads in life. Her six year long relationship has grown monotonous, her career seems to be hitting a lot of roadblocks and just when she had begun to accept this reality as unchangeable, her life is usurped by the arrival of her cousin, Tia and her fiancé, Zain, with whom she bonds over a troubled past and a common wish to break from its confines. The story charts the journey of Alisha and Zain, as they confront the ghost of their past on the path they take to avoid it.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

