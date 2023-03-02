Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Blind skateboarder amazes netizens with unbelievable flip trick mastery. Watch

Watch this visually-impaired skateboarder conquer his flip trick and inspire us all to never give up!

Kritika Bansal
New Delhi
Published on: March 02, 2023 11:44 IST
Blind skateboarder does flip tricks
Image Source : TWITTER/@GOODNEWSMOVEMENT Blind skateboarder does flip tricks

Trending News: This video of a visually-impaired skateboarder perfecting his flip trick will surely inspire you today. It's a heartwarming reminder that there is nothing that cannot be mastered through practice and constant efforts. The 'Monday motivation' video was shared by 'GoodNewsMovement' on Twitter and has gone viral with over 83k views.

At first, the blind man measured the height of the stairs with his cane and attempted the flip trick, but he couldn't land properly. However, with determination and persistence, he kept trying until he finally nailed it on the third attempt.

The cheers of encouragement from the people gathered around him were a testament to the power of positivity and support. They believed in him, and he believed in himself, and together they witnessed a moment of triumph that will be remembered for a lifetime.

Watch the viral video of blind skateboarder doing flip tricks here:

This video is a reminder that we all have the power within ourselves to overcome any obstacle, no matter how big or small. It's all about having faith in our abilities, setting goals, and working towards them with dedication and passion. Let this incredible story be a source of inspiration for you, and remember that with practice and persistence, anything is possible. So the next time you face a challenge or setback, think of this visually-impaired skateboarder and keep pushing forward because you never know what you might achieve

