Fruit or purse? Bizarre video of mango with a zipper leaves netizens confused | WATCH

Even though mango is the fruit of the summer season but the love it receives has definitely made it the king of fruits. Step out of the market and you will find the fruit anywhere and everywhere. Not just the pulpy fruit, it is enjoyed in different forms be it raw, pickle, yoghurt, mango shake, smoothie, ice cream and what not! Even on social media, the dishes made out of mango are trending in real-time and are being enjoyed by users. A recent one has caught not just ours but also the attention of the netizens. In the same, a person could be seen holding a mango with a zipper. Yes, that's true! At first glimpse, it would feel like it is not a fruit but a purse instead. But as the video plays further, all the bubbles burst as it shows the delicious fruit inside it. We are still unsure as to why it was done or whether it was really a real one!

Shared by an Instagram handle named @beautifulearth, the reel was captioned, "I just thought that's a purse." In the clip, one could see a slip made on the edge of the mango fruit. It had a zip stitched to it with so much perfection that one could open it and relish the pulp and close it back.

Have a look at it:

As soon as it was shared, it caught the attention of the Instagram users who could not understand the purpose of the experiment. On the other hand, others appreciated the same and said that it is an easy trick to eat a mango without creating a mess.

A user wrote, "If you could peel mangoes like this, my whole life was a lie," while a person commented, "When you used up your last brain cell as well!"

The video has till now gained over 2 million views. What's your take on the same?