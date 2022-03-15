Gulab jamun lovers say 'ab is gole par nahi rehna' after dessert's chaat version hits internet. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TONGUETWISTERS___ Gulab jamun chaat

If you are a foodie and love 'Gulab Jamun' then watch this video at your own risk! After gulab jamun parantha, another video has emerged on social media where a food vendor is selling gulab jamun chaat. Instead of 'bhalla' the eatery is using gulab jamun. Yes, you heard it right. The chaat has all the ingredients like sev, curd, papdi, red and green chutneys BUT with gulab jamun. Continuing the tradition of weird food experimentation, recently, a food blogger posted a video in which he is seen having an unusual fusion of savoury and sweet.

The video begins with an eatery vendor placing four gulab jamuns on the plate and adding curd on tops of them followed by tamarind chutney, green chutney, papdi, bhujia and pomegranate. Then, the food blogger tries the weird food combinations. Praising the taste of fusion food in the caption of the post, he wrote "Gulab jamun chaat, Seriously achi thi yr, tum loog gali doge acha likh dia toh (It was seriously tasty. You people will abuse me if I say it’s good)."

Take a look:

Puzzled and furious by this food combination, netizens asked, "Aisi kya majburi h jeevan me?" Another said "Areee re!! Gulabjamun ke itne bure din kab se aa gaye." A third user wrote, "ab is gole par nahi rehna." However, not everyone was skeptical of the food item though. Some of them were looking forward to enjoying the experiment.

A user said, "This is interesting." Another added, "Yummy."