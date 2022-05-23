We will all be gay in 2054: Bill Maher's 'homophobic' comment on LGBTQ makes netizens furious

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BILLMAHER Bill Maher's 'homophobic' comment on LGBTQ makes netizens furious

Bill Maher, the American comedian, touched upon the rise of LGBTQ on his show 'Real Time with Bill Maher' on HBO. He said that the number of kids identifying as trans has increased over the years and going by the numbers, "we will all be gay in 2054." He joked that earlier people used to ask their children what they wanted to be when they grow up. He said that they meant what profession, however now, the answer is different. Mentioning a Gallup survey, Bill Maher added, "It’s okay to ask questions about something that’s very new and involves children the answer can’t always be that anyone from a marginalized community is automatically right trump card might drop end of discussion because we’re literally experimenting on children."

Maher explained via the survey that "The LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation. Less than one percent of Americans born before 1946 (that’s Joe Biden’s generation) identify that way, 2.6 percent of boomers do, 4.2 of Gen X, 10.5 of millennials and 20.8 percent of Gen z, which means if we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054"

The comments did not go down well with the netizens who called it 'homophobic' and 'unacceptable'. bashing Maher, a Twitter user said, "just said California is "creating more trans people" and that we should question why "so many more people are coming out as gay." The reason more people didn't come out before is because homophobic people -- like Bill Maher -- made them feel ashamed. Disgusting guy."

Another tweeted, "There’s nothing more to say: Bill Maher is homophobic, transphobic, Islamophbic, xenophobic, racist, sexist, fatphobic, and ableist. It’s who he has long shown himself to be. There’s nothing more to say!"

Check out the reactions here-

"It’s not only conservatives who see the problems—the TRUTH is the TRUTH... Bill Maher says kids are coming out as trans because it’s trendy, being gay is “not hip enough.’ He slams LGBTQ supporters for ‘experimenting on children’ w/hormone blockers/gender reassignment surgery," says another Twitter user.

While netizens have been bashing Bill Maher for his 'insensitive' comments, there is also a side that is supporting him. A YouTube user named Tardigrade thanked Maher for his speech and wrote, "A huge THANK YOU to you, Bill, from a same-sex attracted man who does NOT have gender identity issues, but who has been called a “girl" and “feminine" all his life by sexist peers, kids and adults. And who would most likely have been set on a path towards lifelong medical patienthood, chemical castration and irreversible surgery if he was born just a few years later into this dangerous new trend. You absolutely nailed it with your statement regarding gay men and pride. I’ve never encountered so much homophobia in my life than I have from the “let’s just be nice" crowd, the LGBTQ+ community. Which, quite frankly, hasn’t been about actual gay people for a while now."