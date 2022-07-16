Bill Gates plans to give billions to charity: Netizens start meme fest, say 'Bro is bored of his money'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bill Gates

Bill Gates took everyone by surprise when he announced that he is planning to move his wealth to charity. He also added that he will eventually 'drop off' the world's rich list. With an estimated net worth of around $ 114 billion, he is currently the world's fourth-richest person, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, with most of his wealth tied to Microsoft shares. "As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people," he tweeted.

Bill Gates's announcement came as a shocker to many. While a section of social media users lauded the Microsoft co-founder for his philanthropist approach, others came up with hilarious jokes and memes. On a lighter note, netizens shared funny memes on Twitter. A user wrote, "Bro is bored of money. This is a crazy stage of wealth." Another user said, "Send him my information." "He did promise me some cash previously," said another user.

According to media reports, Bill Gates is moving $20 billion of his wealth into the endowment of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which is ramping up its spending in the face of global challenges, including the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, media reports said.

The Microsoft co-founder and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, have both pledged to donate the vast majority of their wealth to the foundation they established together 20 years ago, as well as to other philanthropic endeavours.

