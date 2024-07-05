Biker girl brutally beats auto rickshaw driver with hockey stick, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Biker girl brutally beats auto rickshaw driver with hockey stick

A video showing a girl severely beating an auto rickshaw driver in the middle of a busy road in the national capital has gone viral, spreading rapidly across the internet. The incident occurred in Delhi's Nihal Vihar, where the girl mercilessly attacked the driver with a hockey stick. The viral footage has shocked netizens, prompting many to call for strict action against the girl for her conduct.

In the video, a girl is seen relentlessly attacking an auto driver with a hockey stick. She is also seen punching and slapping him. The footage shows bystanders intervening and confronting the girl about her violent actions. The alarming video also depicts the driver bleeding heavily.

Unfazed, she keeps screaming and tries to leave on her Bullet bike as the crowd threatens to call the police. In the video, the girl alleges that the driver was drunk, but bystanders deny this. The caption shared with the video mentioned that the incident began when the auto driver, carrying school children, couldn't move his vehicle because a rickshaw was blocking the way. The girl behind the auto driver honked at him, but when he couldn’t move, she lost her patience and resorted to violence.

Since hitting the web, the video has sparked widespread criticism from online users who tagged the relevant Delhi police handles and demanded strict action against the girl. One user remarked, "Make sure this 'papa ki pari' goes to jail. Just because she's riding a Bullet, she thinks she's a mafia and can engage in goonda gardi in public." Another commented, “It’s not road rage anymore, it’s clearly attempted murder. The girl cannot escape playing victim card, if the police does their job honestly.”

A third added, “Look at all the lies and false things she is accusing him off. If there were no cameras to record this, the guy would be in jail and she would be celebrated as a hero.” A plea in the comments read, "Delhi Police, LG Delhi, please look into this matter. The vehicle numbers are clearly visible in the video. The poor auto driver is seriously hurt and could have lost his life."

