'Rs 7,200 for Bhindi?': Indian man shocked to find okra sold as a premium snack in the US

New Delhi:

For most Indians, bhindi is an everyday vegetable that regularly appears on lunch and dinner tables. Whether stir-fried, stuffed or cooked with spices, it is hardly something people associate with luxury. That is why a recent video showing bhindi being sold as a premium snack in the US has left many social media users amused and surprised.

It is another viral moment that makes you feel the stark difference between India and the USA. Here's what happened!

‘Rs 7,200 per kg for bhindi?’

The viral clip, shared by an Indian man living in the US, shows packets of crispy okra being marketed as a healthy, premium snack. What caught viewers' attention was the price. According to the creator, a small packet of the snack worked out to nearly Rs 7,200 per kilogram when converted into Indian currency. The revelation quickly sparked reactions online, with many people joking that Indian households had been eating a "luxury superfood" for decades without realising it.

From everyday sabzi to gourmet snack

In India, bhindi is widely available and relatively affordable throughout the year. On the contrary, the dehydrated or frozen vegetables sold in the US market are usually promoted as being more premium, healthier versions of snacks. This particular snack had been marketed as a crunchy alternative to chips, which would suit consumers seeking healthier snacking choices. However, despite the marketing strategy behind the brand, the snack itself appeared to be humorous to many Indians.

Internet reacts with humour

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and memes. Some remarked that Indian mothers would be delighted to learn that the vegetable many children avoided growing up had become an expensive health snack overseas. Others joked about starting an export business after discovering the price difference.

Others also highlighted how common ingredients could be transformed totally by being launched in a different market setting under a new package design. It serves to illustrate that value lies in perception at many levels. The internet craze demonstrates how eating traditions differ from culture to culture. Something that constitutes a routine dish in one country becomes a delicacy in another.

For Indians, bhindi may remain a simple household vegetable. But for some health-conscious shoppers abroad, crispy okra is apparently worth paying premium prices for.

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