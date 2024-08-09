Bengaluru woman's viral stint as Blinkit delivery agent forces app overhaul | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru woman's Blinkit stint sparks app overhaul

A Bengaluru woman took a unique approach to understanding Blinkit's operations by working as a delivery agent for a day. While delivering orders in Indiranagar, she gained valuable insights into the process. Although she commended the overall experience, she also identified areas needing improvement, including a lack of female representation, unrealistic expectations, and issues with rider verification. She urged the product team to make necessary updates. Her post on X quickly caught the attention of Blinkit’s founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), who promptly decided to address her suggestions.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Signed up to be a blinkit delivery partner and delivered few orders around Indiranagar today and damn it was amazing. Earned some money, talked to few riders. Got to know how the whole system works, but Blinkit product team, it’s high time for you revisit the app.”

In the following post, she further added, “Ok there is an issue with illustration. I don’t see anyone who look like me here basically no women representation. Even if someone wants to be a rider these illustrations will make them think twice, but yes great initiative on giving period leaves to the drivers.”

In response to an SMS about earnings, she expressed frustration, saying, “Can you please don’t give hope or false information to the riders. After I delivered few orders I just know how hard it is to earn 50000 and yes where is my bonus 2K? Didn’t see how to get it or any term and conditions.”

She also pointed out the absence of clear guidelines for the necessary documents for offline verification. Despite bringing her Aadhar card, PAN card, and other paperwork, the manager quickly approved her in just ten minutes, enabling her to begin picking up orders immediately.

The viral thread drew the attention of Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, who praised her concise feedback and committed to implementing necessary improvements. Additionally, CTO Sajal Gupta participated in the conversation, highlighting that her suggestions led to several significant changes.

Sajal Gupta replied to Sneha’s post with a list of improvements for the app, she wrote, “We’ve made the following improvements to our onboarding experience: Our illustrations on the app are now inclusive. We will keep working to make ground reality also the same. Earnings figures in SMS notifications now refer to average earnings and not the top earners earnings. Aadhaar verification has been simplified – with fewer redirections to 3rd party platforms.”

Sajal Gupta further added, “Physical verification step now clearly outlines the documents delivery partners need to bring to the store. Processing fee collection flow is now more descriptive, highlighting the one-time assets delivery partners receive once onboarded. Appreciate your input. We’ll continue iterating to make our platform better for everyone.”

Since the X user shared her experience as a Blinkit rider, her post has received over 1.1 million views.