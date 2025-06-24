Bengaluru woman confronts Rapido auto driver over stealing from her bag, says 'caught him red-handed' | WATCH The woman named, Janhavi Kshatriyas, shared the video on Instagram. She said that the incident took place on the evening of June 11 when she was travelling from Marathahalli to JP Nagar. Check out the video here.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a woman from Bengaluru confronting an auto driver for allegedly trying to steal from her handbag. The woman named, Janhavi Kshatriyas, shared the video on Instagram. She said that the incident took place on the evening of June 11 when she was travelling from Marathahalli to JP Nagar.

Janhnavi, in her post, says that she received a call from her mother during the ride, who asked her to get coffee powder. After this, she asked the rider to stop at a nearby shop. When she returned to her, she saw the driver trying to open her handbag and take money.

She said, "Yesterday night, I booked a Rapido Auto from Marathahalli. What started as a normal ride quickly turned into a disturbing experience and nightmare. The driver was staring at me repeatedly through the rearview mirror in an uncomfortable, almost creepy way. I immediately informed my friend via Snap chat and mentioned that my phone battery was low."

She added, "I even requested the driver to let me pay before my phone died – which he allowed. Later, he offered to charge my phone and took it in hand, which I now regret. Just 1 km before my home, my mom called and asked me to get coffee powder. I asked the driver to stop, crossed the road, and went to the shop. They didn’t have it, so I came out quickly – only to witness the most shocking part: I caught the driver red-handed trying to open the front zip of my handbag. My money was stuck in the zip and he was struggling to take it out. He didn’t realize I was standing right behind him, watching everything."

The model said, "When I confronted him, he nervously claimed he was 'trying to move the bag behind to keep it safe' and even tried to blame a random girl nearby for trying to steal it – despite the fact that I saw him with my own eyes. I even asked the girl to confirm and explained everything to her in public. I recorded a video of the confrontation, took his auto number, and reported the incident to Rapido."

Adding a cautionary message, she said, "Please be careful, especially if you're commuting late or alone."

The video garnered nearly 2.3 million. Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users said, "I appreciate her guts to talk so boldly in front of everyone. If she had spoken Hindi, this would have turned out Kannadiga vs North Indian issue."

Another comment read, "I think this is one of the best videos which addressed a serious issue in a proper manner."

