Bengaluru sky turns magical, rare mystical 'mini aurora borealis' lights up city

Usually, the sky appears blue in every part of the world. But yesterday when the people of Bengaluru looked up at the sky, they were surprised by what they saw. Yesterday, the colour of the sky in Bengaluru was not just blue but it turned into an array of green, pink and yellow hues. On seeing this sight, people captured its picture in their cameras and it is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. It is now being discussed all over the country.

People are making different claims about the mysterious colour of the sky

On seeing this, people initially thought that maybe a rainbow had appeared. But as soon as these colourful clouds started rising in the sky, people started thinking that it was a magical event. People started making various claims on social media regarding the same. Where many people described this incident as something that had never happened before. Many people claimed that these lights were being seen due to a comet passing over Bengaluru. In some media reports, it is being told that this colour in the sky is due to comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-Atlas), which recently passed close to the Earth. However, India TV does not confirm these claims.

People are sharing the picture of the sky on social media

Regarding this event, many people say that the residents of Hyderabad can also catch a glimpse of this comet on October 2. Astro photographer Upendra Pinelli said, 'The comet is visiting the solar system after more than 80,000 years. It is about 129.6 million kilometers away from Earth, and is currently located in the Sextans constellation.' For the last two days, Bangalore photographers have been sharing a lot of pictures of this mysterious light and rainbow sky.

