Bengaluru's MG Road photo from 1950 with no chaos goes viral, netizens say 'must have been a paradise' An old photograph of Bengaluru's MG Road has gone viral which shows the parking scene of the area. Check out the picture here.

Bengaluru in recent years has been infamous for its never-ending traffic. However, the 'Silicon Valley of India' was not always like this. An old photograph of Bengaluru's MG Road has gone viral which shows the parking scene of the area.

The picture was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian History Pics and shows the street lined with vintage cars and cycle rickshaws. The caption of the post reads, "1950: Car Parking on M.G. Road, Bangalore."

The post has garnered more than 36.6K views since it was posted. Several users have liked and commented on the picture. While some admired the old charm of Bengaluru, some pointed out the economic condition of the city in the past.

One of the users wrote, "Bengaluru must have been a paradise back then." Another commented, "It looks like there was snowfall there once!!!" A third wrote, "Absolutely .this was a beautiful city, how unplanned development and mismanagement has messed this city."

One of the comments read, "Even though I am a critic myself, times are far better now. Back then, over 75% of people were below the poverty line, unlike now, when almost everyone carries a smartphone."

Another user wrote, "Then the government decided to build a Metro line in the middle of it and destroy its beauty."

With Bengaluru becoming the IT capital of India, people from across the country moved to the city for work. This led to rapid development which eventually led to the urbanisation.

