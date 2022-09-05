Bengaluru on yellow alert: Heavy rain and mind-boggling waterlogging videos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RISHI0308 Water logging visuals in Bengaluru due to heavy rain

Bengaluru on yellow alert: Heavy downpour has turned India's 'Silicon Valley' into a lake, leaving residents annoyed. Bangaloreans had to face a harrowing time as several residential areas of the IT city were waterlogged owing to heavy rains, leading authorities to send rafts to evacuate people. Angry citizens are sharing mind-boggling waterlogging videos on social media. Citizens of Bengaluru spoke to ANI and shared, "this happens every year and there has been no permanent solution. Another said they had to pump water out onto the road after it flooded their basement."

In one of the viral videos, we can see the entire parking area flooded with water and all the vehicles are drowned under it. Following this, another video shows the Marathahalli Flyover waterlogged and massive traffic jams followed it. Netzines seemed really annoyed with the authority and expressed their views about not coming up with any solution to this problem. One of the Twitter users tweeted, "If this was a client escalation in any corporate company, the entire focus would have been to fix the issue permanently, but since this is govt’s responsibility, no one is accountable. No matter which party comes into power, they are all the same".

The visuals are really harrowing and people are literally drowned up to their knees. Residents of Rainbow Colony near Sarjapur road almost left their houses and some even stayed on their rooftops due to heavy water flow.

Meanwhile, the city’s civic body BBMP has also issued helpline numbers. The toll-free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24×7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said that the government would talk to IT companies and discuss compensation for losses due to rain-related damages. A massive traffic jam was caused on the Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

