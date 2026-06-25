'245 countries in 6 years': Bengaluru artist's passport collection stuns the internet

New Delhi:

Most travellers dream of ticking a few countries off their bucket list. Bengaluru-born musician Benny Prasad took that dream to an entirely different level by visiting every country in the world, a journey that required not one or two, but 16 Indian passports filled with visas and immigration stamps. His remarkable achievement has once again gone viral on social media after a video showcased the stack of passports documenting his global adventure.

A passport collection unlike any other

The viral video, shared by the Instagram page Most Traveled People, opens with a simple statement: "This man needed 16 passports to visit every country on Earth." Holding a stack of well-worn Indian passports, Benny introduces himself and says, "I am from India and I've been to every country in the shortest time."

He explains that he travelled to 245 nations, including sovereign states, dependent territories and Antarctica, completing the journey in six years, six months and 22 days.

Why he required 16 passports

International travel often fills passport pages with visas and entry and exit stamps. For Benny, travelling across hundreds of destinations required frequent passport renewals as the pages quickly filled up. The video captures him showing one passport after another, each filled with colourful stamps from different parts of the world. Some of the passports even have pages that have turned yellow over time.

Much more than international travel

There is much more to Benny's journey than simply travelling around the globe. As stated on his official website, he has faced several health challenges throughout his life. These include severe asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and lung damage. As a teenager, he also battled depression but eventually found his calling in music.

Today, he is known as a musician, author and motivational speaker who has travelled around the world performing at various venues.

Internet community praises him for his achievement

The video has received widespread appreciation online, with many users expressing amazement at the scale of his journey.

Comments described him as a "legend" and "the real OG traveller from India", while others congratulated him for accomplishing a feat that few people ever achieve.

A reminder that every passport tells a story

For most people, a passport is simply a travel document. For Benny Prasad, however, his collection represents years spent crossing borders, experiencing different cultures and making music around the world.

His collection of 16 passports is a reminder that there is a story behind every visa stamp, and sometimes those stories add up to a lifetime of extraordinary experiences.

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