Bengaluru man uses ChatGPT to bargain auto fare in Kannada in viral video | WATCH

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been increasing rapidly. AI is designed in a way that it can make the lives of people easier. In a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, a man can be seen using ChatGPT to bargain auto fare in Kannada. There have been several cases wherein auto drivers tend to charge higher fares from people who are not natives of the state.

In the video, Sajan Mahto, a content creator, gives a prompt to ChatGPT wherein he says "Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me in negotiating with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The auto driver is saying that the fare is Rs. 200 and I am a student. Please negotiate it for Rs. 100."

Then he goes on to use ChatGPT’s voice assistant feature, which switches to Kannada and communicates with the auto driver in Kannada. It said, "Anna, this is the route that I travel every day and I am a student. Please come for Rs. 100."

This was followed by a negotiation between the Mahto and the driver. The driver had initially quoted Rs. 200 and after a brief conversation, he lowered the fare to Rs 120. The auto driver said, "I had said 200 and came down to Rs. 150. Since you requested, I reduced another Rs. 30 and settled at Rs. 120. It's not possible for me to go lower."

The post has garnered nearly 2.4 million views and the caption reads, "ChatGPT Vs Autowala Use ChatGPT for language translation FREE!! This is an attempt to educate how one can use CHATGPT in day to day life. To harm any sentiments regarding any emotions is not intended. The sole purpose is education only. This is an act performed not real Autowala."

Several users took to the comment section to share their view. One of them wrote, "Speaking Kannada problem solved."

Another user commented, "Real use of ai I appreciate your behavior." A third commented read, "I'll use this with shopkeepers and local vendors more..."

