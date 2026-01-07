Bengaluru man shares his four-day earning as Rapido bike captain, sparks debate on gig worker income In his post, the man explained that he worked part-time, mostly taking rides late at night. He offered a clear and detailed record of his time on the road, including the number of hours he worked, how much he earned and the costs he had to bear.

A Bengaluru man has shared his four-day earning after he worked as Rapido bike taxi captain on part time basis, sparking a debate on the income of gig workers. The break up amount, posted on the r/Bengaluru subreddit, has drawn attention from users curious about whether short-term gig jobs can provide reliable earnings.

He opted to work during night hours for extra income, as Rapido offers a 20 per cent night fare incentive between 10 pm and 6 am.

“Also, Rapido didn’t take any commission from my rides. Not 100 per cent sure, but I think this might be due to the previous ban situation,” he wrote.

On the first day, he spent around five hours on the road, splitting his time between the early evening and late night. By the end of the shift, he had earned Rs 630. The second day proved slightly better, as a similar number of hours brought in Rs 750.

The third and fourth days were shorter. He worked only three to four hours each night on both days and earned Rs 420 per shift.

In total, his gross income over the four days stood at Rs 2,220. He estimated that petrol expenses during this period came to around Rs 400. After deducting fuel costs, his net earnings were roughly Rs 1,820.

Overall, the man spent close to 17 hours working across four days.

The rider also shared his five observations

- Night rides pay better due to 20 per cent surge in fare

- Demand is decent at 10 pm

- No commission was deducted, which makes earning fair

- He found it a good option as side job

- Trips get completed faster due to less traffic

Netizens fuel debate

Netizens fuelled a discussion with many sharing how their acquaintances earn extra income through gig work besides their regular jobs.