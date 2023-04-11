Bengaluru's jail-themed restaurant grabs Harsh Goenka’s attention, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Harsh Goenka shares video of Bengaluru's jail restaurant

Trending News: Themed-restaurants are known for their unique aesthetics and designs, but have you ever heard of a jail-themed restaurant? Recently, RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka shared a viral video of the Central Jail Restaurant in Bengaluru, which has gained much attention online. Harsh Goenka is known for sharing motivational and interesting posts on social media, and this video is no exception. It offers a glimpse into the creative possibilities of themed-restaurants, and how they can create a unique experience for customers.

The industrialist tweeted, "Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally!" The restaurant is designed like a prison, complete with cells and waiters dressed as policemen and prisoners. The clip showcases the restaurant's creative interiors, and the customers enjoying their food behind bars. The post has garnered over 38k views and has sparked interest among Twitter users who praised the innovative idea in the comments section. Some users mentioned seeing similar restaurants in other cities.

A user wrote, "Very creative. Hope they can give the onboarding dress." Another user commented, "you serious ? So if you complain about food .... One gets the same treatment as jailbirds." "Yes..this is located in HSR layout(Bangalore)..next to Bhartiya Jalpan Branch," a third user mentioned. "Very creative. Hope they can give the onboarding dress," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of Bengaluru's jail-themed restaurant here:

With such artistic and innovative aesthetics, it is no wonder that themed-restaurants are becoming more popular around the world.

