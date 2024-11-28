Bengaluru: Groom forgets kurta for haldi, Swiggy Instamart delivers in just 8 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RAMNATHSHENOY22 Groom forgets kurta for haldi, Swiggy Instamart delivers in just 8 minutes

At least once in a lifetime, we all have experienced discussions or debates with our parents about the benefits of online shopping versus the conventional mode of shopping, which involves visiting stores or outlets for purchases. While both methods hold significant importance, as several income-generating measures depend on them, the common ground should be people's convenience, allowing them to choose the medium they are most comfortable with.

Now amid the growing debate over the same, an interesting incident has been reported from Bengaluru, showcasing how Swiggy's instant online delivery service proved to be a boon for a Bengaluru man who forgot to bring his yellow kurta for his wedding festivities. Sharing the funny yet chaotic incident from his Haldi ceremony, the man, identified as Ramnath Shenoy, explained how Swiggy Instamart helped him get a new yellow kurta when he forgot the one he was supposed to wear. Shenoy revealed that, in just eight minutes, the delivery app came through with the kurta, saving the day and completing his Haldi look.

"36 hours to my wedding, and Swiggy Instamart deserves a seat at the mandap! Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here’s me rocking it 10 minutes later)," Shenoy shared.

He also added that this wasn't the only time Instamart saved the moment during his wedding festivities. "Then came the Haldi waterworks—soaked to the core, no backup undergarments. Instamart delivered a fresh pair in 10 minutes.

"At this rate, I might just add them to the invite list. Fingers crossed for no more surprises," Shenoy humorously tweeted.

Meanwhile, as Shenoy's post went viral, Swiggy's official customer care handle responded to his heartfelt post. They wrote, "Your kind words mean the world to us, Ramnath! We're committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all our users."