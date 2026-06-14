A 4-km ride, 35 minutes and a viral rant: Bengaluru founder's post resonates online

New Delhi:

For many Bengaluru residents, spending a significant part of the day stuck in traffic has become an accepted reality. But one startup founder believes that acceptance may be part of the problem.

The entrepreneur recently sparked a discussion online after revealing that a journey of just 4 kilometres took him 35 minutes. Angered at what he was witnessing, he likened the relationship of the city with its traffic problems to "Stockholm syndrome," which is a term used to define one's acceptance of a bad situation.

A short distance, a long commute

The reason why a journey that was meant to be short became long, according to the founder of the company, is due to the heavy congestion in Bengaluru.

Although there have always been congestion problems in Bengaluru before, the statements he made managed to get to the heart of most of the residents in the city who complained about the traffic delays that were now taken for granted.

'We've started accepting it'

The entrepreneur suggested that, instead of seeking lasting solutions, individuals tend to modify their routine and lifestyle according to the traffic pattern. This statement can be understood by taking reference from the Stockholm syndrome, whereby individuals are conditioned into accepting certain undesirable realities, such as traffic jams and delays, without much effort to change the situation.

Within minutes of posting his statements, the comments became popular among the masses due to their relatability.

Internet users share their own stories

This post elicited a number of responses from people describing how they had been personally affected. While some had spent hours commuting for what they felt were short journeys, others cited issues such as a lack of adequate infrastructural facilities, rapid growth in urbanisation, and congestion as major factors leading to the problem.

A number of respondents stated that traffic problems in Bengaluru are now not only inconvenient but have started impacting efficiency and even mental health.

A debate bigger than one commute

This particular viral social media post once again brings into focus several issues concerning urban development and infrastructure in quickly expanding cities. The burgeoning population of Bengaluru, coupled with the growth of the technology industry as well as vehicles in the city, have put significant stress on roads, which most people consider inadequate to meet the demands.

Why the conversation matters

What made the founder's comments resonate was not the 35-minute commute itself, but the idea behind it. For many residents, the bigger concern is whether traffic has become so deeply woven into everyday life that people have stopped expecting better.

And judging by the reaction online, that question appears to have struck a nerve.

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