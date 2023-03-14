Bengaluru couple quits corporate jobs to sell samosas, now earns Rs 12 lakh per day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Samosa Singh

Trending News: After five years of marriage and successful careers, Nidhi Singh and Shikhar Veer Singh decided to quit their corporate jobs and venture into the world of samosa selling. The couple, who met while pursuing Biotechnology degrees, launched their business, Samosa Singh, in 2016 with their own savings.

Despite initial doubts and challenges, the couple's dedication and innovative approach paid off as their business expanded to eight cities and 50 cloud kitchens, selling 30,000 samosas per month with a turnover of Rs 45 crore.

Their journey wasn't without risks, as they sold their dream apartment for Rs 80 lakh to build a bigger kitchen and grow their business. Shikhar's idea to sell samosas outside State Bank of India branches was initially met with skepticism from Nidhi, who was hesitant to pursue a career as a "samosa wala."

However, with persistence and experimentation, the couple found success in developing a variety of samosa fillings and a crispy outer layer.

Their story has inspired many, with netizens praising their passion and dedication. Despite leaving behind high-paying jobs, the couple's entrepreneurial spirit and hard work have paid off in a big way, proving that "Koi bhi dhandha chota nhi hotaa" (no business is too small)

