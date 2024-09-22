Bengaluru auto driver flashes watch to take UPI payments, know how Ashwini Vaishnaw reacts

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW/X Bengaluru auto driver flashes watch to take UPI payments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reacts

India has always been a land of tech-savvy people as any new invention is tried and tested by people from all walks of life. Be it smartphones or smartwatches, Indians extensively use technology and always remain eager to adopt the new. The incidents of people flaunting technology often go viral on social media. One such incident from Bengaluru has now drawn the attention of people online and has been shared by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The image of an autorickshaw driver went viral in which he was flashing his smartwatch with the QR code in it for collecting payment from the customers. The image was shared by multiple users including Ashwini Vaishnaw, who holds multiple portfolios, including Railways, IB and Electronics and IT. Hailing the reach of UPI to every section of society, Vaishnaw said, "UPI ka swag, Payments made super easy."

Social media has positively reacted to the image. People are referring to the auto driver as Auto Anna. One of the users wrote, 'Auto Anna goes digital'. Another wrote, 'OMG Auto Anna on Top'.