Bengaluru auto driver cancels ride to charge extra from a man; story goes viral on internet

Fares have been increasing day by day and so have the demands of the people as well. In a world where tweets go viral in the blink of an eye, recently where a Mumbai-based CEO’s revelation of paying Rs 100 for a 500-meter distance gained attention.

Now another such incident is going viral on social media, where an individual shared his experience with an Ola driver in Bengaluru. The driver sneakily canceled the ride and insisted on additional payments to reach the destination. The tweet recounts this incident with the man voicing concerns about the struggles of the middle-class public amidst such exploitative practices.

He wrote in the caption, “Got down at Bangalore City station-> booked an Ola auto-> auto wala called me near him-> canceled the auto and said sir 100 extra do what you see in Ola fir jaunga”. He then added, “I wonder how the middle class survives in the city as they consider everyone wealthy techie”.

The tweet quickly garnered attention and numerous users shared their perspectives. One user said, “Welcome to BLR! You will get used to the rejections”. Others suggested reporting such incidents to Ola and rebooking, but Prashant revealed that he had tried that with no luck.

Amidst the discussions, people also offered advice on how to avoid situations. One user mentioned, “They tend to do these near stations a lot, take the metro if possible, and book from there. They just want to scam you thinking you’re new. It’s lot lesser in daily usage than many other cities”.

