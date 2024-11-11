Planes-packed runway at Bengaluru airport runway stirs online debate

Follow us on Image Source : @KARNATAKAPORTF/X (SCREENGRAB) Planes waiting for their takeoff turn in queues at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, the silicon city, is one of the busiest cities with vehicles rushing and honking horns a common sight. But what if a similar scene is visible at the Kampegowda Airport runway? This incident happened recently, a video of which went viral on social media.

The runway traffic stirred debate on social media. In the viral video, a long queue of planes could be seen waiting for their turn to take off.

The video was shared by an X handle named Karnataka Portfolio. The caption of the video reads, "Bengaluru is not only famous for its road traffic congestion, but today even the runway at Bengaluru Airport experienced a similar situation. A significant number of aircraft were seen queued up, waiting for their turn to take off, creating a rare 'traffic jam' in the airport runway. This unusual sight highlights the increasing air traffic and the bustling activity at Bengaluru Airport, reflecting the city’s rapid growth and its status as a major travel hub."

The viral video has garnered nearly 58,000 views so far. After the video went viral, netizens raised concern over the rising air traffic and its subsequent pressure on the capacities of airports. While many of the users connected the incident to the flight delays or parallel runways with one strip reserved for the landing, a user indicated the unplanned and unsustained growth of the city.