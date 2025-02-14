Bengal couple's 'Valentine's Day' agreement goes viral, netizens find it cute

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bengal couple's 'Valentine's Day' agreement goes viral.

With the arrival of Valentine's Day, people are finding many unique ways to express their love for their partners. While some people are observing the special days of Valentine's Week by giving roses and chocolates to their partners, some people are adopting strange ways to surprise their partners. Recently, a husband-wife's Valentine's Agreement went viral on social media, seeing which people are unable to stop laughing.

A set of house rules for both parties that are intended to maintain harmony and improve their relationship are outlined in the agreement, which was signed on a non-judicial stamp paper worth Rs 500.

“On the occasion of Valentine’s, Shubham (Party 1) and Anaya (Party 2) will be mentioning some house rules for both parties to avoid frequent arguments and regenerate the love in the marriage that has been suffering for a long time because of Party 1’s trading obsession," the agreement read.

It also states that Shubham should stop calling Ananya by finance-related names like “My Beautycoin" and “My Cryptopie". The last rule for Shubham was avoiding the use of trading apps and watching YouTube videos for coin research after 9 PM.

Anaya, labelled as “Party 2" in the document, had to follow her own set of rules. It includes “Not complaining about Shubham’s mischief to mom, avoiding mentioning his ex during arguments, and restricting herself from ordering expensive skincare products and late-night food from Swiggy/Zomato."

What happens if the agreement is violated?

The agreement also states that if any party does not follow these rules, the agreement will be terminated and the responsible party will have to help with household chores for 3 months, like washing clothes, cleaning the bathroom, getting rations, etc. Sharing this picture online, a user wrote, "No one told me marriage is so tough. We have been married for 2 years, my wife asked me to sign this 'marriage agreement'. What to do now?"

The picture of the agreement has gone viral on social media and people have given funny reactions to it. One user wrote, "This is epic! This is the same cute Kalesh I support." Another said, "Wholesome Kalesh." A third user said, "This is cute and impressive. Also, it shows they are working on their marriage."

