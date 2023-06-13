Bear swims out of the ocean at US beach as people stand speechless. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bear swims out of the ocean

Trending News: Beachgoers in Destin, Florida witnessed a remarkable spectacle as a black bear cub took a refreshing dip in the ocean to beat the midday heat. The viral video of the cub splashing in the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico quickly spread across social media, captivating viewers. The adorable cub skillfully swam in the vast ocean, prompting a woman to humorously remark, "I guess he's on vacation, too!" The cub later approached the shore, playfully frolicking among amazed beachgoers in knee-deep water. Startled people could be heard saying, "It's a bear!"

Eyewitnesses, such as Chris Barron and Jennifer Majors Smith, captured and shared videos of this rare encounter, expressing their astonishment at the bear's oceanic adventure. Smith, who was on vacation in the Florida Panhandle, shared her amazement on Facebook, mentioning that seeing a black bear emerge from the Gulf Coast onto the beach was a first-time experience for her. The initial confusion of onlookers turned to relief and excitement as they realized the bear was safe and tired from its swim.

After enjoying the beach scene, the young bear made its way towards nearby sand dunes, disappearing from sight near a condominium. The viral clip has garnered millions of views on Twitter and has left users amazed. "Let him enjoy his day at the beach in peace he's had a hard week," a user commented. "He just auditioning for the new Little Mermaid," another user wrote. "What a cutie," a third added. There are over 4,000 black bears in the region, estimated by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

