Follow us on Image Source : @ISOUMIKSAHEB/X (SCREENGRAB) Bangladeshi teen hit by train while recording TikTok video with friends, escapes death

A heart-wrenching video of a minor boy being hit by a train while attempting to record a TikTok video on track in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident is reported to be from October 24, when a 14-year-old boy, in a group, was recording a video on Rangpur's Singimara Bridge track.

The chilling video captured the exact moment when the boy was hit by a speeding train when his friend was recording the video. While the rest boys in his group were slightly distant from the track, he was close, making him the only target in the accident. The camera which continued capturing the ordeal, shows other boys running away from the track in shock.

The video has been widely shared on social media platform X. The video was uploaded by a Bangladeshi user 'Son of Bengal'(in Bangla language). The user shared the video with a caption which read, "While making Tiktok / selfie a train accident happened at Rangpurs Singimara Bridge. I urge kids to have some sanity while doing so."

Netizens react

The video has been viewed by over 7.74 lakh people along with nearly 4,000 likes, and 800 reposts. The video has, since then, been shared by various other handles. The post has garnered various reactions among them one user said, "How people have gone mad because of this reel, they neither think about their parents nor about themselves." Another user asked, "Is the kid dead?", to which the user who shared the video replied, "Injured".