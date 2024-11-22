Banana sells for Rs 52 crore in art auction, know who bought it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Banana sells for Rs 52 crore in art auction.

Art is said to be not everyone's cup of tea because to create something new, one has to think differently and uniquely. But what happens when something unique can be seen in the name of art? Like a banana stuck on a wall gets sold for crores. You must have been surprised to hear this, but this is true! A banana stuck with tape was auctioned in New York, America. There was competition among people to buy it, who were ready to pay any price.

This auction was of a famous artwork. However, in the name of the artwork, there was a banana stuck with tape on the wall. The duct-taped banana is Maurizio Cattelan's artwork 'Comedian'. Which was sold for 5.2 million US dollars, and the buyer gave 6.2 million dollars i.e. 52 crores in Indian rupees as the final payment. Now you must be thinking about who can give 52 crores for a banana, then just know that people have given more than 1336 crores for strange paintings.

Who bought the artwork?

According to media reports, a banana has been pasted with tape in this artwork. It is worth noting that the banana is not fake. This banana can be easily removed and another one can be put in its place. Now the question arises as to why it is so expensive, it was created by famous Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who named it 'Comedian'. This special artwork has been bought by crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun. Which is one of the three versions of the artwork. The auction estimate of this art was one to 1.5 million US dollars. But it reached 5.2 million US dollars. And, finally, it was sold for 6.2 million dollars.

Other expensive artworks

Now if we talk about strange and expensive paintings, there is a strange-looking painting on the top. Looking at it, it seems that the colours have been scattered on the canvas. But, after knowing the price, you will start looking for something special in it. It is one of the best artworks of Jackson Pollock which was bought in 2012 for Rs 1,336 crores.

'Onement VI', an abstract painting should also be mentioned in the list of expensive artworks. It was made by Burnett Nauman in 1953. There is nothing special to be seen in this painting. Only a white line has been drawn in the middle of the blue colour on the canvas. You will be stunned to know its price. Actually, in 2013, this painting was bought for about Rs 357 crore during an auction in New York. If you look at Joan Miro's painting Le Chan, a dog has been made in it which does not look like a dog from any angle. And, this painting was bought for 18 crores in 2018.

