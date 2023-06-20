Bahubali samosa challenge: Win Rs 71,000 by eating 12 kg samosa in 30 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bahubali samosa

Trending News: Shubham Kaushal, the owner of Kaushal Sweets in Meerut’s Lalkurti, had a unique idea to celebrate birthdays by introducing a giant samosa weighing 12 kilograms. He wanted to bring the samosa into the spotlight and offer an alternative to the traditional cake-cutting ceremony.

Named the 'Bahubali' samosa, it has become popular among customers who choose to cut it on their birthdays. But there's more to it than just celebration. Kaushal introduced a challenge where participants can win Rs 71,000 by finishing the entire 12-kilogram samosa within 30 minutes.

Preparing the giant samosa is no easy task. It takes the chefs at Kaushal's shop approximately six hours to make it. Frying the samosa alone takes over 90 minutes and requires the combined efforts of three cooks. The filling is made with potatoes, peas, spices, paneer, and dry fruits.

The 'Bahubali' samosa has attracted attention not only from locals but also from social media influencers and food bloggers. Kaushal receives queries from people living in various parts of the country. Due to its popularity, the shop accepts advance orders for the samosa.

Initially, Kaushal started with four-kilogram and eight-kilogram samosas, both of which gained popularity. Eventually, he prepared the massive 12-kilogram samosa. Each 'Bahubali' samosa costs around Rs 1,500, and Kaushal has received around 40-50 orders so far.

According to Kaushal, the giant samosa is the largest of its kind in the country. Meerut, located in western Uttar Pradesh, is renowned for its sweets like 'revri' and 'gajak.'

Read More Trending News