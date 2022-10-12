Badshah rumoured to be dating Isha Rikhi. Know all about the Punjabi actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHARIKHI Isha Rikhi and rapper Badshah are rumoured to be dating

Badshah is believed to have found love in Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. The rapper and Bollywood hitmaker's marriage with his wife Jasmine had run into trouble in 2020 and it was reported that the estranged couple was living separately. Now, as per the latest report, Badshah has moved in life and is rumored to be in a relationship with Isha. The Kar Gayi Chull rapper has a huge fan following among the youth and with his relationship rumours doing the rounds, many are curious about who this new woman in his life is.

Is Badshah dating Isha Rikhi?

Badshah's rumoured romance with Isha is in its initial stages. As per a report, the two met at a party and hit it off. The couple has been dating for a year, but is keeping their relationship low profile. They are said to be taking things slow. Badshah met Isha at a party through a common friend and hit it off instantly, reported Pinkvilla. "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families," a source privy to the details revealed.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a popular Punjabi actress who has been working in the film industry since 2013. She made her screen debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013). Prior to this, in 2011, she was featured in the music video BA Fail by Preet Harpal. In 2014, Isha did Happy Go Lucky (2014), which emerged as a huge commercial success and she gained positive reviews from the viewers.

In 2016, she played the role of a lively young girl in the movie Ardaas starring Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk. The film proved to be a huge critical and commercial success. In 2018, she did her first Bollywood film Nawabzaade, opposite Raghav Juyal.

Before entering movies Isha has been modeling for print for popular brands such as Mother Dairy Ice Creams, Madame, Vastra Mandir for South Indian Saree, Meena Bazar, RMKV Saree. She has also done an ad for Kalyan Jewelers with Amitabh Bachchan.

Isha Rikhi's Instagram post a nod to Badshah?

A couple of months ago, Isha shared an Instagram post dressed in traditional Indian attire. She wrote in the caption, "Chehara hai chamakeela (sic)." This is a line from Badshah's popular song Badshah's Chamkeela Chehra song featuring Sonia Rathee.

Badshah also follows Isha on Instagram.

