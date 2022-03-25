'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev lip-syncs to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey dialogue | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAHDEV DIRDO Sahdev Dirdo as Bachchhan Paandey's Akshay Kumar

A little boy named Sahedev Dirdo, became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' went viral on social media. Yet again, the boy is back with another viral video, where he is seeing lip-syncing to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey dialogue. Dressed in a red t-shirt and denims, Sahdev used the Bachchhan Paandey filter on mobile app to record the video. The filter has Akshay Kumar starrer's name written on it and the look actor has in the film.

In the video, Sahdev can be seen lip-syncing to the dialogue, "Godfather bolte hain." Soon after the video went viral, several users showered love on the little one by bombarding his comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look

In July last year, the little kid became an overnight sensation after a video of him went viral on social media. Reportedly, the original video of Sahdev Dirdo singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' was in 2019 at his school after his teacher requested him to sing it. Later, he performed the song with Rapper Badshah and Astha Gill. The song then trended on number 1 on YouTube. The new version was composed by Hiten and the lyrics were written by Badshah himself.

Meanwhile, talking about Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Paandey,' it is an action comedy film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar.

