Baby born with 26 fingers in Rajasthan, family calls her 'incarnation of goddess'

In a rare occurrence, a baby girl was born with 26 fingers in Rajasthan’s Deeg district, doctors said, after which the family of the newborn believed that she was an “incarnation of goddess”.

The girl, who was born at a community health centre in Kaman on Sunday night, has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg.

While the doctors said that the extra fingers and toes were due to a rare condition caused by a genetic disorder, the girl's family members believe that she is an incarnation of a goddess they worship.

Dr BS Soni, doctor at the CHC Kaman said that the mother Sarju Devi and the baby girl were healthy.

"The girl has seven fingers in each hand and six toes in each leg. The condition is called Polydactyly, which is rare but there is no harm or side effect of this condition on the body," Soni said.

The maternal uncle of the newborn, Deepak said that he believed that the girl was a blessing for the family and also an incarnation of goddess Dholagarh Devi.

"She has come to our home as a goddess. We all are lucky that 'Lakshmi' has taken birth in our family," he added.

