Baby Rhino's viral video of getting massage is winning hearts online| Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/THEFIGEN Baby Rhino enjoys a massage session

If you spend the majority of your time online scrolling through adorable animal videos to brighten your day, you know how cute dogs, cats, and pandas' clips make you grin. But have you ever seen a cute video of a rhinoceros having fun getting a massage? A video of a baby rhino being pampered by its caretakers has gone viral on the internet and is winning hearts.

Take a look at the adorable video,

A baby rhino is getting a massage and cleaning up with a long brush in the 15-second footage. The way the baby rhino moves to allow the brush to clean various parts of its body demonstrates that it is truly enjoying the experience.

Here’s how netizens reacted,

