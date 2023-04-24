Baby panda refuses to let go of caretaker's leg, viral video is too cute to miss. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Baby panda playing with caretaker

Trending News: Who doesn't love pandas? With their fluffy ears, black and white fur, and playful nature, these adorable animals have captured the hearts of people all over the world. And for those lucky enough to work as panda caretakers, it's truly the best job in the world. Recently, a viral video has been making its rounds on Twitter, showcasing just how wonderful this job can be.

The video shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden' features a caretaker cleaning up inside the enclosure while three baby pandas play around. While two of the pandas sit quietly in a corner, the third little one can be seen prancing around, trying to cling onto the caretaker’s legs. As the video goes on, it's clear that the caretaker is having a tough time putting the clingy panda down and getting their job done. But who could blame them? With such an adorable little creature vying for their attention, it's no wonder that the caretaker had a hard time resisting the urge to play.

The clip has quickly gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million views, 43k likes, and a lot of comments. Numerous netizens have been gushing over the video, commenting on just how cute and lovable these little pandas are. Many have even expressed a desire to apply for the position of panda caretaker themselves, wishing that they too could spend their days caring for these amazing creatures. "Awww, sweet little baby just wanted some cuddle time," a user wrote. "My little one is just like that," another user expressed. "I would work there as volounteer," a third added.

Watch the viral video of baby panda playing with caretaker here:

