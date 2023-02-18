Baby elephant wants to stay by mother stuck in muddy pit. Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 Baby elephant wants to stay by mother stuck in muddy pit

A mother and her child have an inestimable relationship. And in the world of animals as well, it is the same. A video is going viral on social media that is the ideal example of this beautiful mother-child bond. In the heartwarming clip, an elephant calf and its mother can be seen trapped in a muddy pit.

After being rescued, the baby elephant can be seen in the video repeatedly running back into the muddy pit towards its mother, who is badly stuck. The baby elephant won't leave his mama's side as rescuers attempt to free her. The men finally succeed after putting the mother and baby elephant to sleep and pulling them to safety. The two are then woken up by rescuers and reunited once again.

The mother elephant was discovered by a crew of rescuers while she was trapped within a muddy trench, according to a video posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. “Heart touching one. Watched in loops to brighten my morning…A baby elephant & his mother are sinking in a muddy pit & neither can survive with out help. Heroes moved in.”

Watch the viral video of baby elephant and its mama being rescued here:

The video has received more than 324k, 12k likes views and numerous reactions. Many netizens expressed gratitude towards the rescuers for their extensive efforts in bringing the baby and mother back together, while others were captivated by the strong bond shared between the two.

