Baba Sehgal's new track is the ultimate gym motivation you need. Watch

Trending News: Baba Sehgal, a popular rapper and former Bigg Boss contestant, has released a new song that speaks to those who find it challenging to go to the gym. In the video that he shared on social media, he is seen working out at a gym, while the song lyrics speak about the mental preparation needed to exercise regularly.

The song speaks to the common struggle that many people face in finding the motivation to exercise regularly. While some individuals have made exercise a part of their daily routine, others struggle to find the motivation to hit the gym. Baba Sehgal's song acknowledges this challenge and encourages listeners to mentally prepare themselves for exercise. "Raat mein khaunga main carbohydrate, badh jayega mera doh teen Kilo weight. Going to the gym," he wrote in the caption.

Since its release, the song has received positive feedback from listeners. Many have expressed their appreciation for the relatable lyrics and the motivation it provides for going to the gym. The song has over 1,000 likes and several comments, with listeners expressing their admiration for Baba Sehgal. A user wrote, "My gym motivation track." Another commented, "Boss, you are still awesome. Love you, bro. God bless you." A third added, "You are great Baba ji." "This is exactly what I needed to listen to so that I can go to the gym. Thanks, baba," a fourth said.

Baba Sehgal is a well-known Indian rapper, known for his unique style and music that incorporates elements of Indian culture. He has released several albums and singles over the years, and has a significant following on social media. His music often reflects social issues and current events, and his songs have been used in movies and television shows. In addition to his music career, Baba Sehgal has also acted in films and appeared on reality TV shows. He is known for his energetic performances and his ability to connect with his audience.

