Ayushmann Khurrana's dialogue in Anek trailer brings back Hindi national language debate. Here's how

An Ayushmann Khurrana's dialogue in Anek trailer is garnering much attention on social media. It is reminding netizens of the heated twitter debate between actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep over Hindi no longer being a national language. As the trailer of Ayushmann's next political action thriller 'Anek' released, a partuclar scene where he's talking about lingustic demarcations in country caught everybody's attention.

In the said scene of the trailer, the lead actor is seen speaking to man who is a native of Telangana. As they talk about regions in different parts of India, Ayushmann asks him why he thinks of him as a north Indian, The man reasons that it is because his Hindi is fluen. “So Hindi decides who is from the North and who is from South?” quips Ayushmann. When the man says no, a frustated Ayushmann says, “So, it’s not about Hindi, either!” and goes on to ask how can one diminish these geographical barriers and address the native of the country as Indians solely.

Reacting to the trailer's scene actor Hrithik Roshan on Twitter wrote in Hindi, "Amazing Trailer!! Well said @ayushmannk, many languages, but the country's spirit is only one! Best wishes to team Anek."

a user tweeted, "We need to more such an more content. Remembering few days abo kicha sudeep was spoke against the hindi anek trailer is echoing the same sentiments." "This Iconic duo gives best movies in anek trailer. sudheep started a debate against Hindi language and also suggested a some solutions ! #AnekTrailer," wrote another.

The political action thriller narrates the story of "an Indian who will rise and make India win". The film has been shot in the north-east. Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, 'Anek' is set to release on May 27.