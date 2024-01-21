Ram devotees perform light show using 100+ Tesla cars in Houston ahead of Ayodhya temple inauguration | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/BADALSINGH20450 Viral video of Ram devotees performing light show with Tesla cars

Ram Mandir consecration: With just hours to go before the historic inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Indian American devotees in Houston performed an innovative Tesla car light show dedicated to Lord Ram. Over 100 Tesla car owners who described themselves as “Ramji ki Gilahariyan of Greater Houston” gathered at Shri Guruvayurappan Krishna Temple for the light show on Friday evening. The mesmerising show attracted hundreds of Ram devotees and passersby in the neighbourhood. The cars had a giant-sized Ram Rath in the backdrop, with a life-size temple oil painting, and loud music of "Jai Sri Ram" giving the place a divine look and feel of being at the temple.

Tesla car drivers use a key feature in which the headlights can be programmed to off and on at the same time. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Devotees perform aarti

Soon after the conclusion of the light show, the devotees assembled at the temple for aarti and were joined by other bhakts who sang bhajans dedicated to Lord Ram and Krishna and also distributed prasad amongst the devotees.

According to the organisers of the Tesla Light Show, participating car owners had to register for the event in advance.

What did the organisers say?

"We requested all the Ram Bhakts to register for the show, acknowledge and sign the waiver form, to provide vehicle plate numbers for security reasons. Everybody who registered got a magnetic decal or sticker for their car along with a screen-printed T-shirt of Ayodhya temple." The cars were lined up in such a way that when drones took pictures, an unusual letter of "RAM" in red illuminated the surroundings.

"Despite chilly weather and long workday, it was heartwarming to see the enthusiasm amongst hundreds of participants as well as attendees at the temple for this show," said Achalesh Amar from Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), one of the organisers of the event.

"Throughout the USA, we noticed unprecedented enthusiasm for these events. Since mid-January we (VHP) organised 51 massive car rallies in 21 states and 41 cities around the US and participation has been at its peak," he added.

"The Tesla light shows in Houston, DC and San Francisco, or rallies and rath yatras are a small gesture of love for the beginning of the celebration of the Ram Temple inauguration in India as the Hindu community has waited for over 25 generations (495 years) for this moment," said Umang Mehta, one of the active volunteers.

(With PTI inputs)

