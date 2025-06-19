Avengers and X-Men crossover on cards? Doomsday’s set photos hint a new collaboration Marvel Studios has released set photos from Avengers: Doomsday, reportedly showing a 1960s-era house in Windsor with a metal windmill and "Chicago" sign. The house is believed to be Hank McCoy's, Monica Rambeau's, or Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's home in an alternate timeline.

Marvel Studios has released set photos from Avengers: Doomsday, reportedly showing a 1960s-era house in Windsor with a metal windmill and "Chicago" sign. The house is believed to be Hank McCoy's, Monica Rambeau's, or Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's home in an alternate timeline. The house is also rumoured to be named after Annie Reynolds, Sentry's mother. The film is set to release on December 18, 2026.

The excitement for Avengers: Doomsday just keeps building! While we know we'll be seeing familiar faces like Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr, Marvel Studios always has a few surprises up its sleeve. The latest buzz? New set photos are strongly hinting at an epic crossover with the X-Men!

Recently, a couple of pictures from the set of Avengers: Doomsday have surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. The photos reportedly show a 1960s-era house being built in Windsor, complete with a metal windmill and a prominent sign that reads "Chicago". Fans are also mentioning a spaceship in connection with these images, though details remain scarce.

Is this beast's house or something more?

With very limited information, fans have wasted no time connecting the dots. One popular theory points to Hank McCoy, also known as the X-Men's Beast. In the Marvel comics, Beast is from rural Illinois. If the scene features him and a spaceship, some are speculating it could be a momentous meeting between Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and McCoy.

Other ideas are swirling too. Some have suggested the house could belong to Monica Rambeau, who was last seen in the X-Men universe in The Marvels. Another intriguing, albeit speculative, theory is that it could be the home of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter in an alternate timeline.

As one fan commented, "Hank's from rural Illinois in the comics. If the ship does belong to Carol, maybe she's going to see Beast because that's where Monica is." Another wondered, "Omg, is it Steve Rogers after he went back in time for Peggy?"

Codenames and Curious Connections

Beyond the potential X-Men link, there are also various codenames being used for the house, referring to characters like Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and even The Void. Speculation is rife that the house has been named after Annie Reynolds, Sentry's mother, suggesting something related to The Void could be featured.

This isn't the first time Avengers: Doomsday set pictures have fuelled crossover speculation. Earlier this month, cinematographer Newton Thomas Sigel, known for his work on X-Men: Days of Future Past, shared a first look at what appeared to be the X-Mansion. These tantalising glimpses continue to add to the growing anticipation that Marvel Studios is finally laying the groundwork for the X-Men's much-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2026. What do you think these set pictures mean for the future of the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!

