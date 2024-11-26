Ava, the golden tiger cub from Thailand, is internet's latest sensation | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL The golden tiger cub from Thailand has won millions of hearts.

The internet is viralizing the latest craze: a golden tiger cub named Ava, from Thailand. After pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand, Ava has captured the hearts of people around the globe with her adorable look. Here's a closer look at this precious cub and why she's an overnight internet sensation.

Ava is a three-year-old tiger cub from Chiang Mai Night Safari in Thailand. She was born on February 16, 2021, along with her sister Luna. Ava is said to be a rare breed of Bengal tiger. Her unique golden fur is what sets her apart from other tigers and has made her an instant hit on social media.

Photos of Ava have been shared on the official Facebook page of Chiang Mai Night Safari, and since then, become rampant on social media, amassing hundreds of millions of views and likes. Her playful nature and curious personality capture the attention of people in this world. Innocence and cuteness get people to fall for her on the spot.

Take a look at Ava's photos here:

Ava's unique look has already made a profound impact on people's lives. She has indeed brought happiness and joy to a lot of people with her cute look. Now, visitors can see Ava and Luna at the Tiger World zone of the Chiang Mai Night Safari daily between 11 am and 2 pm.

ALSO READ: https://www.indiatvnews.com/trending/news/moo-deng-meme-coin-baby-pygmy-hippo-helps-man-earn-rs-100-crore-in-just-17-days-2024-10-01-954866