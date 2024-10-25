Auto-rickshaw charging more in Mumbai? City traffic police shares video to identify faulty meters | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM X VIDEO Mumbai Traffic Police shared a video on their X handle.

Auto-rickshaws are still a common source of commuting for Indian people, be it in mega cities like New Delhi and Mumbai or small cities like Surat and Kanpur. Many commuters face the issue of high fares by auto-rickshaw drivers and to overcome this Mumbai Traffic Police has come up with a video featuring a simple guide to help in identifying whether the vehicle's meter is faulty or not. ''Wondering how your auto-rickshaw bill is travelling faster than light? No rocket science - here’s a simple guide to help you identify whether the Auto Rickshaw meter is faulty or not. Stay aware, identify, and complain about the faulty meters,'' the police wrote along with the video.

Watch the video:

In the clip, a police officer is demonstrating a key indicator of a tampered meter with an additional blinking point after the last digit on the meter. He said that if the blinking light remains visible or continues to blink after the meter button is turned off, it clearly signifies that the meter has been tampered with and is likely overcharging passengers.

In a reply to a tweet shared by a user, Mumbai Traffic Police shared information for reporting such cases. ''To complain about faulty meters, citizens can contact on following RTO office complaint helpline no. RTO Mumbai Central: 9076201010 or mh01taxicomplaint@gmail.com RTO Mumbai West: 9920240202 or mh02.autotaxicomplaint@gmail.com,'' they wrote.

The video was shared by MTP on October 23, 2024, and has so far been viewed over 4 lakh times and has garnered over 1,500 retweets and around 4,000 likes. Reacting to the video, one user suggested, ''Remove the meter concept and get the mobile app. Let drivers click Ok for the journey to start. Stop for closing the journey. Majority of them use mobiles for either ola or Uber. No manipulations anymore.''

